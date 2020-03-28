Taapsee Pannu Starts #QuarantinePost with Throwback Photo of Pink Co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang

Taapsee Pannu is making use of her quarantine days to post pictures from her archive that she hasn't posted before. The actress started with a photo with Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, her co-stars from the 2016 film Pink.

The caption read, "Should've started this few days back but better late than never... Started going through some old pictures n wanted to post one picture every day which I MIGHT NOT have posted before, which has a story behind it, which takes me back to those days I might be losing the memory of !

"This one is from the workshop time of 'Pink' when we 3 were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flat mates for real and make sure the chemistry n bond reflects in each picture. Was my first time to do a workshop of this sort but it was truly a memorable experience with these 2. We were so familiar with each other by the time we went to shoot that we didn’t have to try too hard to show that we lived like 'one' #MajorThrowback #ArchiveVisit #QuarantinePost."

Pink had the three actresses play flatmates who get embroiled in a court case after they fight back a bunch of men trying to abuse them. The film, dealing with the issue of consent and sexual abuse, won several accolades and is the most popular project in Taapsee's career so far.

Read: Embraced This Fact Long Back That I'm Not Going to be the Diva of Bollywood, Says Taapsee Pannu

Follow @News18Movies for more