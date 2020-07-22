Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker Share Old Video of Kangana Ranaut Defending Star Kids' Privilege

Lately, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut's team have been engaged in a war of words on Twitter. It all started after Kangana's interview with a TV channel, where she called them "needy outsiders" saying they denied the existence of nepotism in Bollywood and tried to be in the good books of Karan Johar.

Now, Taapsee and Swara have retweeted a video, posted by Journalist Anna Vetticad. It is an excerpt from Kangana's old interview, in which she seems to be defending star kids for their privilege, comparing it to a quota system in the field of education.

In the video, Kangana says, “The kind of background I come from, my father is a businessman, my mother is a teacher, my grandfather is an IAS officer and my great-grandfather is a freedom fighter… When I was giving my pre-medical entrance test, I had a particular quota for me because I come from this particular family. When I come here, how I look at star children is that they have 30% quota, how I had. I am just trying to come into their territory. If somebody else tried to give the pre-medical test, they wouldn’t get that percentage of quota. This is how I look at it.”

Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar (sic)."

Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar. https://t.co/hPiOixDWi5 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

Whereas, Swara wrote, "This thread."

Earlier, Taapsee, had slammed Kangana Ranaut for taking advantage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for personal vendetta. She told Hindustan Times, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them or deal with them with a positive outlook doesn’t make me any less of the outsider.”