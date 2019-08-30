Take the pledge to vote

Taapsee Pannu Takes a Quick Lift Off in Rashmi Rocket First Poster

Taapsee Pannu will be playing the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket.

August 30, 2019
Taapsee Pannu Takes a Quick Lift Off in Rashmi Rocket First Poster
A file photo of Taapsee Pannu.
Taapsee Pannu is absolutely amazing when it comes to nailing a look for a film. The actress is known to fit well into any appearance that comes her way. She recently had been working on her role as an old lady for Saand Ki Aankh. Now Taapsee is ready for her next role in a completely new and unusual look. She will be portraying an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. She shared a motion poster of the character on her Instagram account on Friday.

 

In Rashmi Rocket as the look suggests, Pannu will play a village girl who is a fast runner. For this reason, she is given the nickname Rocket. The story is about the hurdles Rashmi faces when she tries to use her talent professionally. The challenge and contests she faces become a battle she fights for her respect, honor, and identity. The film is not a biopic but is a human interest story that addresses and highlights the sexism in sports and the difficulties female athletes have to face throughout their career.

 

 

In the poster, Pannu can be seen in the clothes of a village girl running through a rural area at a very fast speed. After passing through a fog, Rashmi then appears running in a stadium wearing an athlete's tracks. It seems that the motion poster is enough to explain what Rashmi's story in the film is all about.  The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is expected to release early next year.

