Taapsee Pannu Takes A Jibe at Kabir Singh Director Citing Murder Case of 19-year-old Model
After Samantha Akkineni, Kubbra Sait and Renuka Shahane, actress Taapsee Pannu has also criticised Kabir Singh's misogynist approach.
Actress Taapsee Pannu is the latest celebrity to have reacted to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent statements in an interview, where he justified the violence shown in his movie Kabir Singh in the name of love. Kabir Singh has been widely lambasted for "glorifying" toxic masculinity and "normalising" violence against women.
Now, citing a 19-year-old aspiring model's murder case, in which her boyfriend allegedly killed her by crushing her head on suspicion of her "character" in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, Taapsee has taken an indirect jibe at the filmmaker.
The actress, in a response to an article, which stated the shocking news, tweeted, "Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n (and) this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her."
Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. ♀️ https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019
The actress further retweeted her post, quoting, "Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n (and) my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you."
Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019
In a recent interview, Vanga, said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there," he said in an interview to Film Companion.
Vanga's justification caused more outrage, with actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kubra Sait and Renuka Shahane slamming the director for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love. "I feel these women who were talking about this have never been in love... If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, kiss, use cuss words, I don't see emotion there. There's nothing unconditional about that then," he said in the interview.
