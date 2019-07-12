Taapsee Pannu Takes Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel In Her Tweet

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen in Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, on Thursday shared the first teaser of their upcoming film. Based on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), the film marks Taapsee and Bhumi's first collaboration.

Impressed by the teaser, several people from the film fraternity took to social media to applaud the two actresses and their director for bringing the incredibly small-town story to the big screen. One among the many Bollywood stars that praised the film was actor Varun Dhawan.

“Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis,” Varun tweeted. Taapsee was quick to respond to Varun's post. The actress also appeared to take an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel as she tweeted: “Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?” (sic)

Arre Varun but u have not written our names y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019

Varun had shared a similar tweet of appreciation for Kangana and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. But Kangana's sister Rangoli pointed out that he had not mentioned Kangana in his tweet. “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!,” she wrote in her tweet. To which, Varun replied: “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes.”

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam . Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Rangoli had also targeted Taapsee after she failed to acknowledge Kangana’s work in the recently released trailer of Bollywood film Judgementall Hai Kya.

