Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Takes Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel In Her Tweet

Taapsee Pannu appeared to take an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel after the latter called her a "sasti copy" of Kangana.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Takes Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel In Her Tweet
Taapsee Pannu appeared to take an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel after the latter called her a "sasti copy" of Kangana.
Loading...

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen in Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, on Thursday shared the first teaser of their upcoming film. Based on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), the film marks Taapsee and Bhumi's first collaboration.

Impressed by the teaser, several people from the film fraternity took to social media to applaud the two actresses and their director for bringing the incredibly small-town story to the big screen. One among the many Bollywood stars that praised the film was actor Varun Dhawan.

“Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis,” Varun tweeted. Taapsee was quick to respond to Varun's post. The actress also appeared to take an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel as she tweeted: “Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?” (sic)

Varun had shared a similar tweet of appreciation for Kangana and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. But Kangana's sister Rangoli pointed out that he had not mentioned Kangana in his tweet. “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!,” she wrote in her tweet. To which, Varun replied: “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes.”

Rangoli had also targeted Taapsee after she failed to acknowledge Kangana’s work in the recently released trailer of Bollywood film Judgementall Hai Kya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram