Taapsee Pannu Shares 'Shabaash Mithu' First Look Poster, Release Date Announced

Taapsee Pannu is playing the role of record-breaking Indian cricketer and captain of Indian women's national cricket team Mitahli Raj and just like the latter's game on-field, Taapsee seems all set to bring the fire on the cinematic stage.

Mithali, 37, had retired from T20s in September 2019. However, she remains the ODI captain and is likely to play for the national team till next year's World Cup.

Taapsee recently debuted a teaser look of the upcoming Bollywood biopic Shabaash Mithu as she sits behind a cricketing pad with her hat on and head bowed down. She added a quote on the teaser pic, which read, "The best way to be successful is to be fearless." Now, Taapsee has also unveiled a first poster of Shabaash Mithu in which she is dressed in Indian jersey and looks intense while she hits a shot. Taapsee as Mithali is seen standing over a cricket stadium in Shabaash Mithu first look poster. Check it out below:

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

More details regarding Shabaash Mithu are yet to come to light but following prep pics of Taapsee dressed in blue will get your hearts racing. the film releases on February 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has lately been a part of several successful films such as Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, and she has been vocal in her demand that male and female actors should get equal pay.

Shabaash Mithu is backed by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia.

(With inputs from IANS)

