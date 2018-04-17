English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu Thanks Manmarziyan Director Anurag Kashyap For Making the 'Best Happen On Set'
Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap.
Image: Instagram/Taapsee
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says her Manmarziyan director Anurag Kashyap exudes such energy that it makes the "best happen" on the set.
Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap.
"There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you just cannot help but be your best, give your best and the best happens. You are the latter mister Anurag Kashyap, you are the wind beneath Rumi's wings. Get well soon... because you have to fight with me more," Taapsee wrote.
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
The film, presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- 2018 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Bookings Open in India
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23