GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Thanks Manmarziyan Director Anurag Kashyap For Making the 'Best Happen On Set'

Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2018, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Thanks Manmarziyan Director Anurag Kashyap For Making the 'Best Happen On Set'
Image: Instagram/Taapsee


Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says her Manmarziyan director Anurag Kashyap exudes such energy that it makes the "best happen" on the set.

Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap.

"There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you just cannot help but be your best, give your best and the best happens. You are the latter mister Anurag Kashyap, you are the wind beneath Rumi's wings. Get well soon... because you have to fight with me more," Taapsee wrote.

Credit: @Taapsee Pannu

The film, presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You