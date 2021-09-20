Taapsee Pannu Thanks Troll in Advance for Calling Her Body ‘Masculine’

Taapsee Pannu’s love for playing versatile and athletic characters has caused her to hit the gym hard. Acting and fitness are closely connected for the ever-feisty and agile actress. With a string of sports characters to give life to in the near future, Taapsee took up the difficult task and answered with a challenging body that is simply inspirational for any fitness enthusiast. Taapsee will play the role of a sprinter in the upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket, set to debut on October 15.

The actress has the same fighting spirit off the sets as well. Taapsee has her own way of dealing with online trolls. A user on Twitter recently commented on her physique saying that only Taapsee can have “manly” body. To this Taapsee replied, “All I will say is, just remember this line and wait for 23rd September. And advance mein Thank You. I really worked hard for this compliment.”

All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September 🙂 And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

With her tremendous talent and ability to slip into varied characters with staggering ease, Taapsee has emerged as a versatile actress. The grueling training sessions that she underwent for the roles, has resulted in an astonishing physical transformation.

Taapsee recently gave a peek into the range of her hard work. She shared an image on Instagram wherein she is seen standing in a stadium with her back facing the camera.

Here is a recap of Taapsee’s prep for Rashmi Rocket:

Taapsee’s fantasy-comedy Annabelle with South actor Vijay Sethupathi released last week. She also acted opposite Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dillruba, currently streaming on Netflix. The actress has wrapped up filming for Blurr. She has Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu lined up.

