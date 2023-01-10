Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade At Paparazzi Comments, Tells Them To Be Careful Or She Will Be Trolled

Actress Taapsee Pannu took a dig at the comments made by paparazzi and trolls online when she stepped out on Tuesday. The actress was seen out and about, with a shopping bag in hand. The actress was soon surrounded by cameramen, who got busy taking her pictures.

It appeared that one of them lost balance and almost fell. Taapsee was heard telling them to be careful before she slipped in a comment for the trolls. “Dyaan se, aapko lag jayegi aur fir bologe actor ki wajah se lag gayi (Be careful, you’ll get hurt and then you’ll say you got injured because of the actor)," she’s heard saying as she made her way to the car. The cameramen assured her that they wouldn’t comment such things.

Taapsee has been often subjected to trolling for her reactions to the paparazzi. Addressing the trolling and the reaction by the paparazzi, Taapsee told IndiaToday last month, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it?”

“I walk without bodyguards. Just because of that, you have the liberty to shove your cameras and mike into me, physically, and not give me a regular human being’s breathing space just because I’m a public figure. It gives you the liberty to violate my personal space," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has a few projects in the pipeline, including Dunki, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.

