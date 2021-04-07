Taapsee Pannu trains in open ground amidst lockdown

Taapsee Pannu won’t let lockdown play spoilsport when it comes to her training regime. On Wednesday, the actress posted to say that she is now using an open ground for workout instead of the gym.

Taapsee posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting a muscular back, dressed in a pink racerback vest.

“Training during lockdown. When open ground replaces gym. No excuses 🙂 #ShabaashMithu," Taapsee wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The actress is currently busy shooting for Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. A few days back she took to Instagram to share the news of the same. She posted a picture in cricket-gear and wrote: “Let’s go…. Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in the film Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. Besides this, Taapsee is also part of the film Haseen Dilruba. This has been directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the film Rashmi Rocket.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here