Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi to Play Double Roles in Upcoming Entertainer

Actress Taapsee Pannu will be reportedly making a return to South films with debutant director Deepak Sundarrajan's period drama with acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be a period piece, and reportedly see both the leads in double roles.

Talking to Times of India, a source close to the project said, “The film is a fantasy entertainer and has humour in generous dose. Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee are playing dual roles in the film; their characters will appear both in the present time and also in the period portion. Interestingly, this is the second time that the two are playing double roles in their films — VSP had appeared in two roles in Sangathamizhan, while Taapsee will be seen in two avatars in her upcoming Hindi film, Sia Jia.”

The source also revealed that the team is currently shooting in Jaipur. “About 20 days of shoot is left. Since it’s a fantasy, set in a different time period, there is also a lot of CG work involved,” they added.

Taapsee also has a string of Bollywood projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the thriller Haseen Dillruba, with Vikrant Massey. She will be seen in the sports Drama Rashmi Rocket, where she will be playing the role of an athlete.

Rashmi Rocket is not the only sports film Taapsee will be doing. She will be playing the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic Shaabash Mithu. Apart from that she will be seen in Run Lola Run remake Loop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, will be seen in Master, with Vijay and Malavika Mohanan.