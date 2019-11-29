Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to Come Together for Aanand L Rai's Next

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar are teaming up for ad filmmaker-turned-director Vinil Mathew's second directorial after the 2013 film Hasee Toh Phasee. This time Mathew will be directing a romantic-thriller and has roped in Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey to play the leads.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source said, “The makers thought a fresh pair would work in the film’s favour as it will keep the mystery element intact since there will be no preconceived notions about them as a couple.”

The location has not been finalised yet, but will be in North India. “But since the story is set in that part of the country, the makers want to keep it authentic,” added the source.

Taapsee has just finished the Darjeeling schedule of her South film. She also recently wrapped shooting for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad and recently confirmed that she will be start shooting for Anurag Kashyap's supernatural-thriller outside India in December. Moreover, she also has Rashmi Rocket in her kitty, which she will start shooting by February end.

Vikrant, on the other hand, recently wrapped the shoot for Ginni Weds Sunny with Yami Gautam. He will be then promoting his upcoming release, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar is the real-life story of acid attack survivour and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant will be essaying Agarwal's husband Alok Dixit. The film will be co-produced by Deepika Padukone and will be her first production venture. It is slated to release on January 10, 2019.

