Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to Feature in Haseen Dillruba

Taapsse Pannu and Vikrant Massey are collaborating for a murder mystery film, releasing September 18, 2020. Read below in detail.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to Feature in Haseen Dillruba
Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu will feature in 'Haseen Dillruba'

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are coming together for a edge of the seat murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and is expected to be delight for the fans of the two actors. Counting Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has announced four films for 2020 yet. Others include Rashami Rocket, Shabaash Mithu (a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj) and Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. In fact, Vikrant is all set to feature in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone, set to release on January 10, 2020. So this will be another big release for the actor in the coming year.

Read: Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' to Release on February 28

Haseen Dillruba is set for September 18 release. The first look poster of the film shows a woman stepping on blood. Taapsee's character will be in the limelight is what is expected from the title and the first look. Announcing the film on social media, the actors posed for the cameras, as Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "'I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it'. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba."

Check out the film announcement poster and the pics of the artists below.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram