Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to Feature in Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are coming together for a edge of the seat murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and is expected to be delight for the fans of the two actors. Counting Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has announced four films for 2020 yet. Others include Rashami Rocket, Shabaash Mithu (a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj) and Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. In fact, Vikrant is all set to feature in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone, set to release on January 10, 2020. So this will be another big release for the actor in the coming year.

Haseen Dillruba is set for September 18 release. The first look poster of the film shows a woman stepping on blood. Taapsee's character will be in the limelight is what is expected from the title and the first look. Announcing the film on social media, the actors posed for the cameras, as Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "'I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it'. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba."

#हसीनदिलरुबामिले तो दिल जवाँ निसार हो गयाशिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया“I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it” Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba 🌹. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020! pic.twitter.com/mmjZs1lYdC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2019

IT'S OFFICIAL... #TaapseePannu and #VikrantMassey in #HaseenDillruba... An edge of the seat murder mystery... Directed by Vinil Mathew... Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma... Eros International presentation... 18 Sept 2020 release... First look poster and glimpse: pic.twitter.com/0eXBgha6wv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

