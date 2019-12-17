Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to Feature in Haseen Dillruba
Taapsse Pannu and Vikrant Massey are collaborating for a murder mystery film, releasing September 18, 2020. Read below in detail.
Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu will feature in 'Haseen Dillruba'
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are coming together for a edge of the seat murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and is expected to be delight for the fans of the two actors. Counting Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has announced four films for 2020 yet. Others include Rashami Rocket, Shabaash Mithu (a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj) and Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. In fact, Vikrant is all set to feature in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone, set to release on January 10, 2020. So this will be another big release for the actor in the coming year.
Read: Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' to Release on February 28
Haseen Dillruba is set for September 18 release. The first look poster of the film shows a woman stepping on blood. Taapsee's character will be in the limelight is what is expected from the title and the first look. Announcing the film on social media, the actors posed for the cameras, as Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "'I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it'. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba."
Check out the film announcement poster and the pics of the artists below.
#हसीनदिलरुबामिले तो दिल जवाँ निसार हो गयाशिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया“I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it” Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba 🌹. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020! pic.twitter.com/mmjZs1lYdC— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2019
IT'S OFFICIAL... #TaapseePannu and #VikrantMassey in #HaseenDillruba... An edge of the seat murder mystery... Directed by Vinil Mathew... Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma... Eros International presentation... 18 Sept 2020 release... First look poster and glimpse: pic.twitter.com/0eXBgha6wv— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumail Nanjiani's New Look for The Eternals Goes Viral
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants Son Taimur to Watch These Movies Starring Her
- Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'
- Greta Thunberg Complains About 'Overcrowded' Train, German Rail Company Has a Snarky Response
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC to be Played Behind Closed Doors in Guwahati