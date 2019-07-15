Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Wants to Play Cricketer Mithali Raj on the Big Screen

Taapsee Pannu has appealed to the media to endorse her for the titular role in Mithali Raj’s biopic.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Wants to Play Cricketer Mithali Raj on the Big Screen
Taapsee Pannu. (Image: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu)
Loading...

Taapsee Pannu says she would very much like to portray former skipper of Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, on the big screen but till now there has been no offer from the makers.

There were speculations that the Game Over star has agreed to play the part in a film but at an event on Friday, she shot the down all the rumours. But she appealed to the media to endorse her for the role. "If I get it then it will be amazing to play cricket. You all please recommend my name to them. I wish I get to play this role. I really wanted to get signed for that film," Taapsee said.

The 31-year-old actor is excited about her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, the teaser of which was recently released. "It is one of the most challenging roles of my career. I feel making the decision of taking up acting wasn't as challenging as taking up this role but I have no regrets about it. 

"I am very excited and anxious about the film, especially after getting a good response to the teaser. The level of excitement has gone up in me and Bhumi (Pednekar; her co-star in the film). I am waiting for Diwali when our film will be released," Taapsee said.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had slammed Taapsee and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana's name while praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. When asked about her reaction to such trolling, Taapsee said, "When you are getting trolled, it means you matter. If you are not getting trolled, it means nobody wants to spend time and energy on you and you don't matter to anyone." 

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram