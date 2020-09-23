Taapsee Pannu Will Break All Ties with Anurag Kashyap if He's Found Guilty in #MeToo Allegation

Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap is facing sexual harassment charge by an actress, who claims the director stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her in 2014. An FIR has been registered against Anurag and charges include rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging modesty of a woman.

Ever since #MeToo allegation has surfaced against Anurag, he has found support in actresses who have worked with him in the past. Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kalki Kanmani have backed the director saying in their respective experiences, he has never misbehaved with any woman around him or working with him.

Taapsee, who was among the first people in Bollywood to come out in support of Anurag on social media, has reiterated her stance in the matter saying, "His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him."

She added that investigation should be carried out without any bias but questions, "How will the sanctity of #MeToo movement be sustained if the probe finds nothing conclusive." She further added, "If he is found guilty, I will be the first one to break all ties with him."

Taapsee has worked with Anurag in Manmarziyaan (2018) and he later presented her multi-lingual film Game Over and produced her hit feminist venture Saand Ki Aankh (2019). They are also collaborating on an upcoming thriller, details of which are awaited.