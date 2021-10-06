Taapsee Pannu Will Do an International Project on This Condition

With a string of exciting projects lined up in her kitty, Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll. Portraying varied characters with distinct physical and emotional needs has been the actress’ main forte. It has been a while since she has been juggling distinguished roles, however, she admits that the portrayal of an athlete in her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket has been the most challenging thus far.

After making a name in the South film industry, Taapsee began a career in Bollywood that started flourishing soon. Not only acting, the star also ventured into production by launching her own banner. However, does the actress have any plans of taking up ventures internationally, if at all? Speaking to Bollywood Hungama recently, she revealed that there have been many projects offered to her from the West in the recent past but none worth going forward with.

Taapsee, being the strong woman she is, clarified that she would not give her nod to a Hollywood film because there is a need for someone with an Indian origin to play a role. The actress is not necessarily asking for a lead role but if ever she has to, she believes it will be if the character is a component of the central storyline. She went on to say that she is a fan of many filmmakers overseas including the likes of Steven Spielberg. She would love to work with them but not for a film where she is given an ornamental character to play.

The story of Taapsee’s upcoming film Rashmi Rocket revolves around a girl who aspires to become an athlete when she grows up and represents her country. The film traces the journey from a young fast runner to a successful and professional athlete. The movie will be released on ZEE5 on October 15.

Taapsee’s future work slate has Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu set.

