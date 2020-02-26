English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Taapsee Pannu Will 'Wait and Conspire' to Work with Hrithik Roshan

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Thappad, said that she is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and wants to work with him.

  Last Updated: February 26, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Actress Taapsee Pannu confesses being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and says she will "wait and conspire" to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar.

"I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I'll take my chance then," Taapsee said.

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud.

"I really admire our country's sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation," she opened up, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actress was joined by her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma's chat show.

