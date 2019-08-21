Taapsee Pannu Won a Race in School But Vicky Kaushal & Anurag Kashyap Won't Let Her Brag

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share picture from her school days. The photo showed the actress in her school uniform, standing in the winner's position at a sporting event, with her award in hand. In the caption the actress explains that the photo was taken when she won a race in school.

"Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don't have that support system #WhyTheGap

@stc_india," she said in the caption. The Pink star's post was in support of Save the Children India's #WhyTheGap initiative to highlight the privilege gaps in society.

Although the post was made for a serious initiative, her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal and director Anurag Kashyap made sure they added some humour to it. "Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga," Vicky commented. To which the actress replied, "Ji nahi! I am a very fair player! Look at that innocent face!"

When Anurag commented, "Chalo koi award to mila", Taapsee had a comeback ready. She said, "Hahaha. School-college sab theek tha, life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR."

Taapsee was nominated for the #WhyTheGap challenge by her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar, to draw attention to the fact that lakhs of street children do not have access to even a single meal a day.

Mission Mangal, which released on August 15, has been doing well at the box office. Taapsee and Akshay are part of an ensemble cast which also inlcudes Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

