Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Responds to Troll Who Asked Why She is Dating Him

After reigning Bollywood with her back-to-back superhit performances, Taapsee Pannu has added another important milestone to her career. The actress has turned producer and joined forces with Pranjal Khandhdiya. The production house has been named Outsiders Films.

As she embarked on this new, thrilling journey, congratulatory messages from her fans and friends from the industry have been pouring in. Taapsee wrote on Instagram, “Here we are! The man who runs the show for “Outsiders Films” while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together.”

One of the best reactions to this exciting news came from Taapsee’s boyfriend, former badminton player, Mathias Boe. He posted a funny comment under the actress’ announcement post. He wrote, “I will do a movie for free. Hit like if you want to see me in a Bollywood movie.” One Instagram user responded to his comment saying, “ I can't believe she is dating you man. She is so precious but it doesn't matter how intelligent a girl is, there comes a time when she can't decide between right and wrong. I think it was that time when you found her.” In response Mathias wrote, “Hi man, yes you are 100% right.”

Speaking about Taapsee’s new business partner, Pranjal, he is a content creator and well known producer. He has bankrolled many successful films namely Super 30, Soorma, Piku, ‘83, Azhar. Taapsee’s upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, is also co-produced by him.

Taapsee has also revealed the first look of her new banner's first venture, Blurr. Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film is directed by Ajay Bahl of Section 375 fame. The actress will also star in the main role.

On the acting front, she has a packed list including Loop Lapeta, DooBaaraa, Shabaash Mithu among others.

