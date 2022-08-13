Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa opens the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: 'Hope Everyone Appreciates the Film'

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati starring upcoming thriller Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Nihit Bhave officially opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 on August 12. The Australian premiere and opening night was attended by Kashyap and Pannu along with actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rithvik Dhanjani in presence of hundreds of Indian and Australian audiences. Following the screening, the film met with a positive response from the audience.

Check out the pictures from the premiere night:

Speaking about the premiere, Pannu, who graced the event in a stunning black corset ensemble, says, “I am excited that the film is being screened here in Australia a week ahead of its India release. I hope everyone sees and appreciates the film, it’s a whole new genre and the concept of time travel and parallel universe which is being experimented for the first time in the Hindi film industry.”

Apart from IFFM, the thriller has also opened at film fests such as the London Film Festival 2022 and the Fantasia Film Festival 2022 and has been received well by the audience.

Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. The film marks Kashyap and Pannu’s third collaboration after the 2018 relationship drama Manmarziyaan and biographical film Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as a producer. Dobaaraa also reunites her with Thappad (2020) co-star, Gulati. The film is jointly produced by filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and producers Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose’s banner Athena.

As for IFFM, the on-ground film gala is happening after a two-year break, with the past couple of years being only virtual. The 2022 edition of the festival is being held both physically and virtually and is scheduled to end on August 20 for in-person viewing and August 31 as far as the online event is concerned. Over the last 13 years, the festival has emerged as one of the biggest Indian film festivals that takes place outside of India and is also the only Indian film festival backed by the government.

