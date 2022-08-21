Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa Sees Big Jump at Box Office On Day 2, Collects 1.74 Crores Despite Limited Screens

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa had been the solo theatrical release of the week. However, with films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Karthikeya 2, the Anurag Kashyap helmed film got just 372 screens. The limited screen count has been the treason behind the less numbers for the film. However, it is showing promise as it grew significantly on Day 2.

The movie, which is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage, has registered a collection beyond a crore on Day 2. On Saturday, the film collected Rs. 1.02 crores as compared to Rs. 72 lakhs on Day 1. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 1.74 crores. While the number might look small, given that the screens allotted to it is just a mere 372, it is performing quite well!

Trade analyst Taran adarsh observed, “#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2… A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes… The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side… Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground… Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 1.74 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2022

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had hit back on critics criticizing the film for the low collections. Responding to Aligarh director Hansal Mehta’s tweet defending Dobaaraa, Taapsee wrote in Hindi, “Sir, no matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won’t become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to harm the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?”

News18 Showsha’s review of Dobaaraa read, “Dobaaraa is a mad and whacky tale. It has the good ingredients of Looop Lapeta, and is edge-of-the seat as a thriller. The film keeps you hooked, and thoroughly engaged, even with the constant back and forth in time. This one is a good watch in theatres, so do not miss out on it!”

