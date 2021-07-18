Taapsee Pannu's First Production Venture 'Blurr' Goes on Floors, See Pic

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently launched her production company Outsiders Films, announced that her first production venture Blur has started production. Taapsee shared a picture of herself reading the script and revealed that her character will be named Gayatri.

In the picture, Taapsee can also be seen wearing a stylish Bvlgari watch. “Shubh Aarambh !Let’s do this Gayatri ! #Blurr #Day1" she captioned her post.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who will star opposite Taapsee in the film also shared pictures from their first day on set. He shared a selfie with the actress and captioned it, “Mr & Mrs Blurr”

He also shared a picture of the duo in his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “We’re so good that we can convincingly fake candid shots."

Recently, Taapsee took to Instagram to share the poster of the film. In the picture we can see Taapsee being blindfolded by a pair of unknown hands.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the team preparing for the shoot of Blur. “How the drama unfolds… Getting it all set for you to witness the first look of #AjayBahl ‘s #Blurr," she captioned the post.

Blurr will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like BA Pass and Section 375. It will be co-produced by Taapsee and her business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya, as well as Param Gill and Kabir Lal under Zee Studios and Echelon Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a string of films coming up, including Hindi titles Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, and a Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. She was most recently seen in Vinil Matthew’s Haseen Dillruba.

