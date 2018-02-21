English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu's Hockey Training Comes Handy For Manmarziyan
The actress says she will be playing a sports shop owner in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.
Image: Yogen Shah
Taapsee Pannu's hockey training from Soorma is coming in handy for Manmarziyan and the actress finds it rare and uncanny.
"It's very rare and uncanny that a sport I learnt for a specific film carried forward in my immediate next. I learned hockey for 'Soorma' but ended up using the skills in 'Manmarziyan' as well," Taapsee said in a statement.
The actress says she will be playing a sports shop owner in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.
"Unlike 'Soorma', I don't play a professional hockey player in 'Manmarziyan', instead, I play a sports shop owner who sells sports goods and has learnt hockey from her parents. The good part is that we saved the preparation time because of that," she added.
Taapsee has begun with the first schedule of "Manmarziyan" with actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.
