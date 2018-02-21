GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taapsee Pannu's Hockey Training Comes Handy For Manmarziyan

The actress says she will be playing a sports shop owner in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

IANS

Updated:February 21, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Taapsee Pannu's hockey training from Soorma is coming in handy for Manmarziyan and the actress finds it rare and uncanny.

"It's very rare and uncanny that a sport I learnt for a specific film carried forward in my immediate next. I learned hockey for 'Soorma' but ended up using the skills in 'Manmarziyan' as well," Taapsee said in a statement.

The actress says she will be playing a sports shop owner in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

"Unlike 'Soorma', I don't play a professional hockey player in 'Manmarziyan', instead, I play a sports shop owner who sells sports goods and has learnt hockey from her parents. The good part is that we saved the preparation time because of that," she added.

Taapsee has begun with the first schedule of "Manmarziyan" with actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

