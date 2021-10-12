Taapsee Pannu's 'How to Apply Perfume Lesson 101' is Viral on Instagram

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is known for her brilliant on-screen performances, has been in the news lately for her upcoming flick ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Apart from that, a video featuring the actor is going viral on social media. In the funny video, she is seen teaching people how to use perfume. The actor’s antics in this video are making people laugh. Taapsee is giving exclusive lessons on how to apply perfume correctly. And many say that nobody had ever taught them the perfection with which Tapsee did.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CUxJua4o-os/?utm_medium= copy_link

In the small clip, Tapsee shows how one needs to first spray the perfume in the air and then immediately walk into it to take on one’s body. Not just that, she is also seen doing some weird and funny movements to take in all the perfume that she has sprayed in the air. The video has the fans’ hearts. Posting the video, she wrote: “How to apply perfume lesson 101?" The actress’s fans have flooded the post with likes and comments.

Posted a few days ago, it has already received more than two lakh likes. In the comments section, the fans have appreciated her video and heaped praise on her. While some users have used emoticons to express their feelings, others have compared her with Lisa Kudrow from the popular American comedy show FRIENDS. One of the users wrote “Inspiration – Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay”, another one wrote “Unbelievable outstanding mind-blowing you’re looking so fabulous. A third one said “Haa Haaaaa nice one. That’s how I do sometimes”.

Apart from this, Taapsee is looking stunning in the video like she always does. As far as the work is concerned, the fans will soon get to see their favourite actor in the film “Rashmi Rocket", which will stream on Zee5 from October 15.

