Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta to Gehraiyaan: Look Out for These Titles on OTT in February

With each passing month, the OTT giants are ensuring to cover a vast range of themes and stories so that it has something bingeable for all kinds of audiences. The films and series lined up for February deal with issues from infidelity to showing the world of sub-dominant relationships. Here, we have curated a list for you to binge throughout the month of February.

Looop Lapeta (Netflix)

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s comedy-thriller Looop Lapeta showed an exhilarating journey of Savi (Taapsee) as she tries to save the life of her boyfriend Satya (Bhasin) when he loses cash belonging to a mobster in a gambling bid. However, what she doesn’t realise at first is that she is stuck in an endless time loop. The film, which is based on the German experimental thriller Run Lola Run, is helmed by debutant director Aakash Bhatia. It releases on February 4.

The Great Indian Murder (Disney+Hotstar)

With an ensemble cast of actors sharing the screen, the Great Indian Murder is based on Vikas Swarup’s novel, Six Suspects, which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, it stars Pratik Gandhi and Richa in the lead, along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, and Shashank Arora. The Great Indian Murder will release on Disney+Hotstar on February 4.

Rocket Boys (SonyLiv)

Based on the story of physicist Dr Homi J. Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the series show the early days of India’s space program. It stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in leading roles and will be streaming from February 4.

Suspicion (Apple TV+)

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. Starring Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, Elyes Gabel and Angel Coulby, the series will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 4.

Gehraiyaan (Prime Video)

Originally scheduled to be released on January 25, Shakun Batra’s much-anticipated film will finally release on the streaming giant on February 11. The film will show complex human emotions and deal with topics like infidelity. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday plays sisters in the film. While the former is paired opposite Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi is paired opposite Ananya.

Love and Leashes (Netflix)

It is no secret that Korean films and dramas have taken over us and their popularity doesn’t seem to go away. And thanks to the streaming giants, accessing these contents is a piece of cake. Netflix recently released the trailer of an upcoming Korean rom-com titled Love and Leashes. It is based on a submissive office employee and his relationship with his boss. They both explore the world of sub-dominant relationships and form a bond with each other while exploring and learning. It will stream from February 11.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

The last season of Marvelous Mrs Maisel saw Midge and her manager attaining new heights in their career with their work tour. However, it ended on a rough note when the comedian was kicked out by Shy Baldwin from his tour for mistakenly outing him in front of the audience. The fourth season will show the two women struggle to get things back on track. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak among others, the series will start streaming from February 18.

The Fame Game (Netflix)

The Fame Game marks superstar Madhuri Dixit’s OTT debut. The suspense drama revolves around the sudden disappearance of a global superstar and the effort to find her. It was earlier titled Finding Anamika. The drama will release on Netflix on February 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.