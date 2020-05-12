Taapsee Pannu's Mother Says Actress is Under No Pressure from Family to Get Married

Taapsee Pannu recently said in an interview that she does not want to hide from her family that she is in a relationship. In a recent interview, Taapsee confessed to seeing badminton player Mathias Boe. The actress' mother Nirmaljeet Pannu has said that she is under no pressure to get married and while they do discuss it, the final decision is on Taapsee.

She said, "There's no pressure on her to get married. I do talk about it sometimes, but even I don't believe in the institution of marriage much. So it's up to her when she wants to do it." Taapsee added, "I have told you, there's been no pressure at all. My parents have just told me that they would like to see me married eventually. But it's never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega."

Talking to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said that she is very proud to accept the presence of someone in her life. "But yes, at the same time, I wouldn't only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can't afford to do," she added.

In an older article by the publication, Taapsee's sister Shagun was credited for introducing her to her now boyfriend. "Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him," Shagun had said.

