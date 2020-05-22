MOVIES

Taapsee Pannu’s New Instagram Post Has An Important Life Lesson

Taapsee Pannu's New Instagram Post Has An Important Life Lesson

A few days back, Tapsee had shared another still from her Game Over days. In the snap, she can be seen flaunting a tattoo.

Actress Taapsee Pannu has dropped a still from her film Game Over. The psychological thriller saw Taapsee play the role of wheel-chaired bound women, who had to fight a battle with her inner demon in order to survive.

Along with the post, Tapsee has shared an important life lesson that she learnt during the film.

“We all have 2 lives, the second one starts when you have only one left” That’s what was written in that envelope I’m holding n when I read it for the first time it hit me hard. Made me believe in living in the moment so much. Not that I was much of a planner before that. #GameOver was again more than just a movie , more than just a story for me n for everyone who understood the meaning behind it. Life is what u gonna make it , you should have the will power to LIVE and not just survive”.

A few days back, Tapsee had shared another still from her Game Over days. In the snap, she can be seen flaunting a tattoo. In terms of the tattoo’s design, there is a pixelated heart in which a gaming remote is made. The picture was clicked on the first day on the set of Game Over.


