Taapsee Pannu’s New Instagram Post Has An Important Life Lesson

Actress Taapsee Pannu has dropped a still from her film Game Over. The psychological thriller saw Taapsee play the role of wheel-chaired bound women, who had to fight a battle with her inner demon in order to survive.
Along with the post, Tapsee has shared an important life lesson that she learnt during the film.
“We all have 2 lives, the second one starts when you have only one left” That’s what was written in that envelope I’m holding n when I read it for the first time it hit me hard. Made me believe in living in the moment so much. Not that I was much of a planner before that. #GameOver was again more than just a movie , more than just a story for me n for everyone who understood the meaning behind it. Life is what u gonna make it , you should have the will power to LIVE and not just survive”.
A few days back, Tapsee had shared another still from her Game Over days. In the snap, she can be seen flaunting a tattoo. In terms of the tattoo’s design, there is a pixelated heart in which a gaming remote is made. The picture was clicked on the first day on the set of Game Over.
First day on the set of #GameOver and this tattoo became the annoying take away for me n for everyone who saw the film. I love tattoos personally so I get really excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they r the temporary ones maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather. This tattoo actually became my accessory (Since Swapna didn’t wear any accessory anyway 🙄) which was to be handled with a LOT OF care. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost