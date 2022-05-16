Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films and Viacom18 Studios Teams Up for Dhak Dhak with Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah

Last year, Taapsee Pannu launched her own production house called Outsiders Films. The Thappad actor, who collaborated with content creator and producer Pranjal Khandhdiya with the production house, had also announced her first film which is going to be a thriller that will feature her in the lead.

Her production house has now collaborated with Viacom18 Studios in association with BLM Pictures and have announced their new project Dhak Dhak. The studio behind powerful narratives and strong women characters from Kahaani, Queen, Mary Kom to Padmaavat has now joined hands with Outsiders Films house to bring to you a fascinating story of four women and their life changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world.

The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists. Dhak Dhak is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja & directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Talking about the new project, Pannu says, “At Outsiders Films we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry, from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now to Dhak Dhak. In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who has a great foresight towards differentiated cinema. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one.”

Commenting on the association, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios says, “Dhak Dhak is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection & adventure. This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling.”

Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya adds, “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Outsiders Films as we embark on a new journey and bring back the best of experiences on big screen for the audiences. Dhak Dhak is a first of its kind story about four strong characters and a memorable bike ride in the picturesque locations. The film is sure to captivate our audiences.”

The film is now under production and will hit cinema screens in 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.