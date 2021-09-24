Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket Questions Gender Testing in Sports for Women, Aims at Breaking Notions of Femininity

Taapsee Pannu starrer sports drama Rashmi Rocket, co-starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pathak is all set to have its OTT release on Dussehra this year. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday evening and it gives a glimpse of a thrilling plot that revolves around gender testing in Indian sports that only female athletes are subjected to. The trailer follows a young Gujarati woman Rashmi, who becomes a successful athlete, but things go south after her gender verification test.

As her body structure does not adhere to the conventional feminine body type she is accused of being a fraud and is shunned from the national team. She is declared not a woman and is harassed by the media and is even slapped by a policeman. Following which she files a human rights violation case against the sports authority with the help of her lawyer (played by Abhishek Banerjee) and the support of her strong-headed mother (Supriya Pathak).

Taapsee said the film aims at breaking these boxes of masculinity and femininity, stereotypes that female athletes face and question the age-old practice of gender testing that only women athletes are subjected to.

“These are exactly the kinds of boxes and moulds that I really want to shatter. Who defines what’s feminine and what isn’t? Is it just about the muscular build that you will be judged on? Do you realise there are certain hormonal imbalances or abnormalities that are there in certain females by default and it might be a result of that that they end up having the kind of physique that they have? Do you realise it is their job to make that kind of physique to ace the sports field they are in?" the actress said during the trailer launch of the film on Thursday.

Taapsee who had also come across a social media user’s comment calling her body more man like continued, “Are we really asking these women to change? To fit into that kind of definition? And who gave anyone the right to snatch away the identity of a woman saying that you are not women enough?"

Continuing this train of thought, Abhishek added, “I read those comments on Taapsee’s transformation where people were saying ‘mardon ki body’. I did a character that held the system responsible, but somewhere the problem lies in our thought, and we have tried to change this thought and the other orthodox thoughts we follow."

The actress also answered a question on representing the aspirations and ambitions of young Indian women through the kind of films she does.

“I had the privilege of extending a lot of my personal beliefs into my work. I have always told people that I am not that aspirational diva that we usually see in Bollywood where people would want to look up to that heroine.

I always knew that wasn’t my department. I represent women of today’s day and age. They should get representation as the protagonist on screen. I wanted to represent people like me. That is the card I have played in my career," she stated.

The Akarsh Khuranna directorial Rashmi Rocket will release on ZEE5 on October 15.

