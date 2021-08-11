Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket Sold to OTT for Rs 58 Crore: Report

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the most sought after artists in the industry right now. The actress has been working on many films back-to-back and also recently launched her production house. Now, it is being reported that her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket has been sold to an OTT platform for a whopping amount. Taapsee shot the film during the pandemic and wrapped it in January this year.

An industry source quoted in Times of India, said, “Rashmi Rocket is going for a direct-to-digital release for a big 58 crores amount! This is the highest for any female-centric film we have seen that is releasing digitally. We are yet to hear more details about this one but given the content-driven landscape of the industry that we are witnessing, it looks promising.”

Rashmi Rocket has been directed by Akarsh Khurana and stars the actress as an athlete who dreams of winning an international-level contest. Supriya Pathak, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee also play pivotal roles in the film.

After she wrapped the film, the actress had penned a emotional note documenting her experience. She had written, “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!”

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a string of films coming up, including Hindi titles Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and a Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. She was most recently seen in Vinil Matthew’s Haseen Dillruba.

