Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket to Have OTT Release on October 15, Actor Shares New Poster

Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket is all set to release on Zee5 on October 15, the actress announced through a social media post today. The actress will be seen playing the role of an athlete from a small town with the desire to win on international platforms. Rashmi Rocket also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. Taapsee took to Instagram to share a poster of the film and wrote, “Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one 🏃🏾‍♀️🚀

#RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The actress went through rigorous physical training to play the character. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP, the shooting for the film began in November last year and was wrapped up in January 2021.

The makers were hoping for things to return to normalcy post the pandemic. However, with no light at the end of the tunnel with regards to the theatrical business, the team has taken the tough call of releasing the film directly on the digital medium.

Rashmi Rocket will release on ZEE5 on Dusshera, the same day as Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh, which is scheduled to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the same weekend.

Last month, theatres across the country started opening up with 50 per cent seating capacity and following other SOPs. Since then, a few big releases including Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre, and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii have been released in theatres, but none of the films has managed to do a major business. With Maharashtra, which contributes almost 30 per cent at the box office, still shut, many filmmakers now have second thoughts about releasing their movies on the big screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here