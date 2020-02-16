Take the pledge to vote

Taapsee's Response on Being Called 'Bollywood ki Female Ayushmann Khurrana' is a 'Thappad' on Misogyny's Face

Taapsee Pannu was called 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana' by a Bollywood film producer and her response to the tag has won over fans on social media.

Updated:February 16, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has a reputation in Bollywood for choosing projects which were hitherto considered not mainstream movies. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana too gained popularity among fans for choosing off-beat subjects in films like Article 15, Vicky Donor and his most recent Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Now, when two actors are seemingly inclined towards making a niche within the audiences, comparisons are bound to be made.

Recently, Taapsee was compared with Ayushmann for her choice of films. Film producer Tanuj Garg called her 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana,' which invited a fitting reply from the actress who said, "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu."

As soon as Taapsee's response hit social media, fans hailed her for standing up to being compared to male actors. Many claimed that she is as original as Ayushmann while others praised how she called out the misogynistic views of people in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Taapsee's latest Bollywood film Thappad, releasing on February 28, takes a serious look at the issue of domestic violence, with particular focus on how violent behaviour is ground for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens.

The film also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

