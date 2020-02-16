Taapsee's Response on Being Called 'Bollywood ki Female Ayushmann Khurrana' is a 'Thappad' on Misogyny's Face
Taapsee Pannu was called 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana' by a Bollywood film producer and her response to the tag has won over fans on social media.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu has a reputation in Bollywood for choosing projects which were hitherto considered not mainstream movies. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana too gained popularity among fans for choosing off-beat subjects in films like Article 15, Vicky Donor and his most recent Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Now, when two actors are seemingly inclined towards making a niche within the audiences, comparisons are bound to be made.
Recently, Taapsee was compared with Ayushmann for her choice of films. Film producer Tanuj Garg called her 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana,' which invited a fitting reply from the actress who said, "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu."
Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana. #SaandKiAankh #bestactress pic.twitter.com/MWrAQZzPGO— TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 16, 2020
What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu 💁🏻♀️— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020
As soon as Taapsee's response hit social media, fans hailed her for standing up to being compared to male actors. Many claimed that she is as original as Ayushmann while others praised how she called out the misogynistic views of people in the film industry.
Slayyyyyyyeeedd!What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy!! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa! Swag, yolo, xoxo, faaaaaaak, (skoda) laura, lehsun..— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 16, 2020
Without any doubt Superstar @taapsee is powerhouse of bollywood.— Ashu (@ImAshu51) February 16, 2020
Why is she 'Ayushmaan Khurrana'? Why can't she just be Tapsee Pannu?— Saumya Baijal سومیا بیجل (@saumyabaijal) February 16, 2020
Why can’t she be just @taapsee or why can’t it be other way around. These kind of comparisons need to stop— Gaurav Khanna (@guaravkhanna) February 16, 2020
I think she is very original @taapsee— Pranay (@PranayPranaycul) February 16, 2020
Female hai - Taapsee Pannu hi pls boliye! :) she’s not a xerox or copy of anyone, but an original of her own self. Let’s give that recognition to her, rather than comparing her to any male actor :) 2020 it is, pls!— Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) February 16, 2020
Meanwhile, Taapsee's latest Bollywood film Thappad, releasing on February 28, takes a serious look at the issue of domestic violence, with particular focus on how violent behaviour is ground for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens.
The film also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha.
