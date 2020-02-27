Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad Gets Thumbs up from Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Madan and Other Bollywood Celebs

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu will hit theatres on February 28, Friday. The film has created an enormous buzz ahead of its release, with amazing responses coming from every direction.

Viewers, critics and peers from the fraternity have taken to social media to share their views on the film’s subject and the performances.

Actor Rajkummar Rao said Thappad is a must watch. “@anubhavsinha you’re a master storyteller sir, @taapsee u r a force to be reckoned with. @deespeak #Paveil #KumudMishra #RatnaPathak #Gayatri #TanviAzmi #Maya #ManavKaul #RamKapoor #NailaGulati what brilliant performances. Take a bow team. @TSeries (sic),” he tweeted.

Tisca Chopra took to Instagram and shared an official poster of the film.

“If there is one film you see this year, make it #Thappad .. simple yet powerful in a person’s quest for respect .. bravo @anubhavsinhaa @taapsee @pavailgulati @azmitanve @diamirzaofficial @mrunmayeelagoo & everyone at team #thappad .. am still thinking about the film two days on.. many thanks for always championing good cinema & the invite,” she wrote.

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya wrote on Instagram that Thappad is a wonderful film and one of the finest films of the decade.

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan also praised the performances in the Taapsee Pannu starrer.

Recently, Aamir Khan had wished the Thappad team all the luck with a special mention for debutant writer Mrunmayee Lagoo.

“Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team! Cheers. A,” reads his tweet.

Thappad is the story about a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her. Other than Taapsee, the film stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi in important roles.

