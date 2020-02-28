Taapsee Pannu's Thappad is a Compelling Film, Tiger Shroff Reveals Heropanti 2 Poster and Release Date

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad is the latest Bollywood film to the hit the screens this Friday. It touches upon the issue of domestic violence in the Indian society and is winning hearts of the movie going audiences.

Meanwhile, actress Shruti Haasan hit back at the trolls for criticising and body-shaming her. She shared an empowering post in which she admits to having undergone plastic surgery as she says she chooses to live that way.

Also, Tiger Shroff unveiled the thrilling first look of Heropanti 2 on social media on Friday. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

"Thappad inspires dialogue, which set you thinking. It can even lead to change making the film an essential viewing," writes Rajeev Masand in his review of director Anubhav Sinha's Thappad for News18.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has shared his first look posters from his upcoming film Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his Bollywood debut film in 2014.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma opened up about Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's break up and said if she was to blame, she would have been his girlfriend now.

Shruti Haasan was incessantly trolled for having undergone plastic surgery. However, with an empowering post, the actress has hit back at the trolls for criticising and body-shaming her.

Gal Gadot and Brie Larson's pictures on social media is the latest cringe moment for superhero fans. Their bonhomie is quite visible in the candid moments as in one of images, Larson chokes Gadot in jest.

