Taapsee Pannu's Weekend Mantra is What We Need Right Now

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a mantra in life that she follows. “Suit up… smile up…. show up," she wrote as a caption on Instagram, with a picture where she is dressed in burnt orange pants paired with a white shirt and a blazer.

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The actress is currently busy shooting for Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. A few days back she took to Instagram to share the news of the same. Taapsee also keeps her fans updated about her training sessions for the film.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in the film Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. Besides this, Taapsee is also part of the film Haseen Dilruba. This has been directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the film Rashmi Rocket.

