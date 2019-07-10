Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta Rescued From Mt Kilimanjaro Trek After Suffering Panic Attack
Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, had to cut short her Mt Kilimanjaro climb due to claustrophobia.
Image: Instagram
Thrill seekers indulge in various adventure sports, but they are not everyone's cup of tea. Television actress Munmun Dutta, who stars in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Ji, has recently been rescued after she suffered panic attack while trekking in Africa.
The actress has shared her life-threatening experience in an Instagram post, while sharing pictures from her trip to Tanzania. The actress posted a few pictures from her Day 1 of trek at Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, and wrote, "With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row... (sic)"
She added, "I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected... But you can never be prepared for everything. And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn't count before the climb. But the mountain taught me."
View this post on Instagram
This was DAY 1 of the climb. . . . With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. . . I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. . . But you can never be prepared for everything . And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn’t count before the climb. But the mountain taught me. . . The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. . And that’s when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset . . . Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain. . . This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. . . I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. . . I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. . . Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO ❤️ and not without with the team of @kiliwarriors . . #Tanzania #Kilimanjaro #travel #expedition #whyihike
Talking further about her condition, the actress wrote, "The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. And that's when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset."
View this post on Instagram
Post the successful climb of Day 1 . . . Happy to have reached the camp first, along with Will and Jennifer, before the rest of the group could arrive . . . Seen here with my excited, sweaty face and my mountain hair . . . Also this was before the first dreaded night . . . #tanzania #travel #kilimanjaro #mountkilimanjaro #expedition #summit #africa #hakunamatata #karibo #whyihike
She also thanked the rescuing team by writing, "Couldn't thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain."
View this post on Instagram
Post DAY 2 Climb .. . . Excited and elated to have reached the 2nd camp and we had a clear view of the peak of Kilimanjaro. It looked so close yet so far away.. . . This was also the night that I had to be brought down from the mountain due to a severe claustrophobic and panic attack in the pitch darkness.. . . P.S - The first picture has to be my favourite from the trip . . #kiliwarriors #kilimanjaro #mountkilimanjaro #tanzania #travel #eastafrica #africa #mountaineering #summit #expedition #whyihike
About learning new experiences, the actress mentioned, "This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup
- Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report
- Beyhadh 2 is Finally Happening with Jennifer Winget, Reveals Producer
- IAF is worried About Pigeons Ahead of Deputing 1st Rafale Squadron in Ambala: Here's Why
- Updates For Apple MacBook Air And MacBook Pro Signal The End of The Road For The 12-Inch MacBook
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s