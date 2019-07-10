Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta Rescued From Mt Kilimanjaro Trek After Suffering Panic Attack

Thrill seekers indulge in various adventure sports, but they are not everyone's cup of tea. Television actress Munmun Dutta, who stars in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Ji, has recently been rescued after she suffered panic attack while trekking in Africa.

The actress has shared her life-threatening experience in an Instagram post, while sharing pictures from her trip to Tanzania. The actress posted a few pictures from her Day 1 of trek at Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, and wrote, "With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row... (sic)"

She added, "I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected... But you can never be prepared for everything. And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn't count before the climb. But the mountain taught me."

Talking further about her condition, the actress wrote, "The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. And that's when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset."

She also thanked the rescuing team by writing, "Couldn't thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain."

About learning new experiences, the actress mentioned, "This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO."

