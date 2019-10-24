Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Taarak Mehta Actress Palak Sidhwani Overjoyed to Meet PM Narendra Modi, Shares Photos
Actress Palak Sidhwani was among the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of an entertainment industry delegation recently.
Actress Palak Sidhwani was among the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of an entertainment industry delegation recently.
A few days ago, it was reported that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was part of a huge Bollywood delegation that met PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. The team from the popular TV show included cast members Dilip Joshi, Gurucharan Singh, Sonalika Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Palak Sidhwani and others.
On Wednesday, Palak took to social media to share glimpses of her interaction with the Prime Minister of India. She posted two pictures with the caption, "It was one of the best days of my life, such a pleasure to meet our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir! What a productive discussion we had about the power of our creative industry, couldn’t be more grateful. Also special shout out to @tmkoc_ntf for this beautiful opportunity!”
A few days ago, she also posted pictures from her Delhi visit. Her co-star, actor Raj Anadkat, also shared a few pictures, writing, “It was pleasure meeting the visionary and honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir. Thank you for having us at the auspicious celebration of 150th year of #mahatmagandhi. I am also thankful for your kind hearted words and blessings to our team.”
Team TMKOC met PM Narendra Modi, and also launched the coffee table book Swachhata Hi Seva. They posted a picture from the occasion a few days ago, with the caption, “We thank our honorable PM @narendramodi for recognising us as a significant contributor to the #SwachhBharatAbhiyan. It's been an honour to launch our #TMKOC coffee table book Swachhata Hi Seva under the aegis of the Clean India Movement.”
