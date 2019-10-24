Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Taarak Mehta Actress Palak Sidhwani Overjoyed to Meet PM Narendra Modi, Shares Photos

Actress Palak Sidhwani was among the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of an entertainment industry delegation recently.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taarak Mehta Actress Palak Sidhwani Overjoyed to Meet PM Narendra Modi, Shares Photos
Actress Palak Sidhwani was among the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of an entertainment industry delegation recently.

A few days ago, it was reported that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was part of a huge Bollywood delegation that met PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. The team from the popular TV show included cast members Dilip Joshi, Gurucharan Singh, Sonalika Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Palak Sidhwani and others.

On Wednesday, Palak took to social media to share glimpses of her interaction with the Prime Minister of India. She posted two pictures with the caption, "It was one of the best days of my life, such a pleasure to meet our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir! What a productive discussion we had about the power of our creative industry, couldn’t be more grateful. Also special shout out to @tmkoc_ntf for this beautiful opportunity!”

A few days ago, she also posted pictures from her Delhi visit. Her co-star, actor Raj Anadkat, also shared a few pictures, writing, “It was pleasure meeting the visionary and honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir. Thank you for having us at the auspicious celebration of 150th year of #mahatmagandhi. I am also thankful for your kind hearted words and blessings to our team.”

Team TMKOC met PM Narendra Modi, and also launched the coffee table book Swachhata Hi Seva. They posted a picture from the occasion a few days ago, with the caption, “We thank our honorable PM @narendramodi for recognising us as a significant contributor to the #SwachhBharatAbhiyan. It's been an honour to launch our #TMKOC coffee table book Swachhata Hi Seva under the aegis of the Clean India Movement.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram