Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta Turns 34: Can You Recognise Her From Childhood Pics?

Fans love to know about the lives of their favourite celebrities. Many are also interested in knowing how their favourite looked when they were kids. We all know that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Munmun Dutta is loved by one and all. The actor turned 34 this year on September 28.

Munmum’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken her to almost every home in the country. Her character has a special place in the hearts of the fans.

Munmun had shared some of her childhood pictures a long time ago on Instagram, and on her birthday, they are once again getting all the love and attention. In these pictures, a cute girl can be seen sitting with a harmonium. This is none-other than Munmun Dutta, who now steals people’s hearts with her glamorous smile.

Munmun plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular Indian television sitcom. Zee news shared these pictures on the occasion of Munmun’s birthday. The popular show TMKOC has been entertaining the fans for a very long time and each of its characters now has a special place in the hearts and minds of fans.

Anyone would find it difficult to guess that the girl visible in these pictures is Munmun since she has changed a lot. The only thing that remains unchanged is the smile and innocence on her face. Although the actor usually remains in the news for her glamorous style, lately she was in the headlines for her relationship with one of her co-actors on the show.

She remains active on social media and hence several of her posts go viral. In these childhood pictures, it’s amply clear that Munmun is not just an actor but has also been interested in music since childhood. Among the two pictures she shared, one of them is from her birthday celebrations, while in the second, she is performing at a function.

