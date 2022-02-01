Taarak Mehta Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shows Her Singing Skill in Latest Video

Popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been entertaining the television audience for the past 13 years. Some of the actors who played different characters as child artists have now grown up. Actress Nidhi Bhanushali who earlier played the role of Sonu made a name for herself in the industry through this show. Recently she has posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she is singing a song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

She can be seen wearing a tube top with her hair open. The actress has created an ambiance with dim lights and dark room. The fans cannot get enough of Nidhi’s amazing voice and appreciate the singing skills of the actress. The video has got close to 1.5 lakh views.

One of the users commented, “Such an angle" and another user said, “I love your voice". A third user commented, " Acha try kia well done.” This is not the first time that Nidhi has posted a video on Instagram. She is very active on social media and also shares videos and photos capturing moments from her personal life on this platform regularly.

In December, Nidhi shared a few bold photos in black bikini which led to her trolling on social media. However, she took on the trolls and responded to the criticism sensibly.

Nidhi also often posts videos and photos from her vacations. Nidhi’s acting career started as a child actor. Though the audiences loved watching her in Sonu’s role she left TMKOC in 2019 for her higher studies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.