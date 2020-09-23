Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani Hits Out at Trolls: Stop Photoshopping My Pics

Lashing out at meme pages and creators, TV actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu in popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared a strong message on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, she asked the meme creators to not use her pictures in any kind of derogatory post. She has also expressed her anger at them alleging that they are spreading hate even in such trying times. In her post she wrote, “To all you meme, faaltu, hate spreading pages out there, first and last time I'm warning you stop using my pictures, stop photoshopping my pictures, stop writing bullshit about me, stop spreading hatred when there's already so much going on in the world.”

Further in the post, she stressed how people who do not like her should not follow her. She also mentioned that she will be taking strict action against people and pages who attempt to malign her dignity and mess with her mental peace. The actress concluded her statemen stating if any person or page continues to do so they will have to face harsh consequences.

“I swear consequences would be harsh. Don't force me to take such actions which are gonna harm your page or you. LOUD and CLEAR! ONCE and FOR ALL! STOP IT!A Insaaniyat sikh lo yar, it's high time,” she said in conclusion.

Meanwhile, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma will soon be completing three thousand episodes.

🙏🏻Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020🎉🎊 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

Informing the fans about this news, the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi, took to Twitter. He wrote, “Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020”