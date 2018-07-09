GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Actor Kavi Kumar Azad, Popular As Dr Hathi, Passes Away

TV actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who garnered popularity for his role of Dr Hansraj Haathi in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, passed away on Monday.

Updated:July 9, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
Image: A YouTube grab from his show.
TV actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who garnered popularity for his role of Dr Hansraj Haathi in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, passed away on Monday. The actor reportedly slipped into coma on Sunday night. Azad, who had reportedly been unwell for the last few days, was admitted to Wokhardt Hospital.

Asit Kumarr Modi, the show’s producer, had said Azad passed away after suffering a massive heart attack.

“We are very sad to inform loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azaad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning. He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly Loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything,” Asit Kumarr Modi was quoted as saying by TOI.

Besides being a part of the popular sitcom, Azad was also seen in a few films including Mela and Funtoosh.


