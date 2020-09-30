Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Actor Priya Ahuja Tests Positive for Covid-19, Dilip Joshi Prays for Speedy Recovery

Actress Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter in popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has contracted the novel coronavirus. The actress, who recently became a mom to a baby boy, took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news.

Sharing a selfie on the photo-sharing app, she also mentioned that she has not been shooting off late. But any person who came in her contact has been requested to get themselves tested. She is currently quarantining herself at her home and is following the instructions of her doctors and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In her post, she has also revealed that she is asymptomatic and has been doing quite okay till now. Urging people to keep themselves safe in these trying times, she, in a part of her post, wrote, “I haven’t been shooting and was at home all this while still got this virus.. keep ur self-safe and don’t forget to wear the mask.”

Furthermore, she has also asked her social media fam to not take this deadly virus lightly. The majority of the people in the comments section have wished her to get well soon.

Her co-stars including Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, Samay Shah aka Gogi and Jheel Mehta aka Sonu also commented on her post. Dilip wrote, “Will definitely pray for your speedy recovery Priya... Take care n get well soon...,” while Samay dropped his comment that read, ''Get well soon.” Jheel, on the other hand, wrote, “Take care, didi. Hope to see you have a speedy recovery.”

Her husband and director of the show Malav Rajda has also written a supportive comment for his lady love. He said, “Get well soon my champ...I will be by ur side all the while...maybe out of that fear u will get well soon.” (sic) For the unversed, Priya and Malav tied the knot in 2011 and were blessed with a baby boy in 2019.