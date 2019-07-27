Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 11 Successful Years, will 'Continue Spreading Laughter'

At a time when Indian television industry was already booming and daily soaps were competing with each other for TRPs, Asit Kumar Modi, on July 28, 2008, came up with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which soon became a household name. He felt that the unique genre of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be liked by people and will be a huge success.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is completing 11 successful years on July 28, 2019, and will begin its 12th year with vigor.

"For creative people, a show or a film is like their own child and witnessing the success of one's own child is the most beautiful experience. For me, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like my own child. To see its success is amazing and to be part of that success is double that joy and pride," Mid-Day quoted Asit Kumarr Modi as saying.

Speaking to the publication, Asit added that the happiness he is experiencing while embarking on the journey of its twelfth year cannot be explained in words.

Talking about the successful journey of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Asit Kumar Modi said, "There isn't even one incident, one track, one association that I can regret. God has been kind and generous. I thank our supporters as well as our critics for shaping us into what we are -- a family entertainer with values."

Viewers welcomed the show and its concept and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon became a huge success as a daily comedy show that July 28 started getting celebrated as Haso Hasao Diwas. "On this day we have changed the scenario of storytelling because of which our viewers got a daily show that made them laugh and feel happy every day, something that had never been experienced before. Naturally, this date is now celebrated as Haso Hasao Divas," Asit Kumar Modi added.

What is more exciting about the show is the fact that almost all the actors and technicians have been with the show since its inception. "Are we really entering into 12th year? It feels like yesterday when the show had begun. Who would have thought that the character of Jethalal will grow to this mammoth size?" Mid-Day quoted Dilip Joshi, who plays the role Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as saying.

The storyline of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has focused on clean humor along with delivering social values. Water conservation, saving girl child, eve teasing, saving play grounds, blind superstitions, Swachh Bharat, initiating sensitivity towards children suffering from a terminal disease, respect for armed forces… so many of the issues have been raised and plausible solutions given.

Each episode has been a happy episode and is so captivating as well as intriguing that viewers come back the next day to watch what follows. Every character is loved by the viewers with same warmth and affection. "And we will continue spreading laughter and smile," says Asit Kumar Modi.

