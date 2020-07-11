Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Resumes Shooting with Tapu Sena, See Pics

Much loved television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has resumed shooting after television shoots were stalled for more than 3 months owing to coronavirus pandemic. While leads actors Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Mumnmun Dutta (Babita) were reportedly not present on sets, the child actors have started to shoot the next leg of the show.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, producer Asit Modi said that he was himself on the sets to ensure necessary precautions were taken for the safety of crew members from the COVID-19 virus.

“Yes, we started shooting yesterday. As the producer, I decided to also participate in the episode so I would know all the precautions that need to be taken and be able to guide my artistes on how to behave on the sets in the weeks to come. We followed all the SOPs laid down by the state government and the industry associations. Resuming work after three months was an emotional experience,” he said.

Pictures and videos of the shooting from sets are making rounds on the Internet. Take a look:

Meanwhile, to keep the fans entertained during the lockdown, the makers had decided that their favourite stars from the show will post a daily chore or activity that they are practicing at home including yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning up the home, watching their favourite movies or shows and reading books.

The makers also are running the old episodes to keep their fans entertained. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Priya Ahuja among others in lead roles.