Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Aradhana Sharma Opens up on Casting Couch Experience

Many prominent personalities have time and again opened up on casting couch existing in the film industry. However, despite the awareness spread across various media platforms, it still exists and continues to traumatize people who are the victims of it.

Now, Actress Aradhana Sharma made shocking revelations about facing the casting couch. Aradhana recently appeared on the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Like the other cast members, she received immense love and popularity from the audience and fans of the show. She previously appeared on Splitsvilla Season 12. Talking about the hurdles in the career path, she threw light on the unfortunate incident she had to go through.

In an interview, she said, “It happened almost five years ago, when I was studying in Pune, and I can never forget it in my entire life. I was a bit-known since I was doing multiple modelling assignments. There was a man who was casting for a project in Mumbai. The script read was in my home town Ranchi. While we were doing the script read, he was constantly trying to touch me. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I pushed him, opened the door, and ran away. It was bad. I couldn’t share this with anyone for days.”

Elaborating on the effect that incident had on her, she added, “I was 19/20 years old when it happened. I used to feel so bad. I started having trust issues. I can’t stay with a man in a room, even with my father. My mother and I wanted to confront, but our family members stopped us.”

Women in the industry not only face harassment but had to go through casual sexism, body-shaming, and discrimination. Recalling one such incident, Aradhana talked about the time when one of the casting agencies was looking for a “pretty, beautiful lead role” and was told by the agency, “You don’t fit the role. You have written here ‘pretty,’ but you are not.”

As a society, people need to be more sensitive when it comes to physical appearances, as judging someone solely on the basis of it is ethically wrong and can be traumatic for the other person. It is high time that we break the stigmatized and rigid concept of beauty.

