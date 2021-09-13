Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Aradhana Sharma Trolled for Her Clothes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for a long time now, however, time and again the cast members have been on the receiving end of jokes and trolls. Enjoying the popularity that they do, it is not easy to escape the eyes of the netizens who do not leave any stone unturned to scrutinize them. Recently, actress Aradhana Sharma got trolled for her latest Instagram photos. She had shared a series of images dressed in a pink bralette and ripped jeans. While most of the users hailed her for her fashion sense, some netizens took a dig at her as her outfit did not cover her entire body.

Take a look at her post:

Some netizens asked her why did she even wear something, while some asked her not to dress like this.

Aradhana Sharma entered the entertainment industry with Splitsvilla 12. After appearing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, she gained immense popularity and enjoys a huge fanbase.

Recently, two other actors of the show were making headlines for their dating rumours. It was reported that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu and Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji, are dating. The reports sent the internet into a frenzy with polarising opinions on the rumoured relationships.

However, Raj now took to Instagram to pen a strongly worded statement. He wrote that the reports written by him are false and urged people to think about repercussions. He wrote, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense (sic)."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Dilip Joshi, Sailesh Loda, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

