Actor Who Worked in 'Taarak Mehta' Arrested for Chain Snatching, Show Makers Release Statement

An actor who has previously worked in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been caught on the charges of theft. The actor named Miraj Vallabhadas Kapri took to chain snatching and theft after losing millions to betting addiction. To repay his debts, the actor along with his friend Vaibhav Babu Jadav started chain snatching on Mumbai streets.

The police arrested both Miraj and Vaibhav from the area near the Rander Bhesan intersection after they received information from an informer. Both the culprits are the residents of Junagadh. Police have recovered goods worth Rs 2,54,000 including 3 gold chains, 2 mobiles, and stolen bikes from both the culprits. According to police, two cases were filed against the accused, one each in Mahidharpura and Udhna police stations. Now, both the cases have been solved.

On probing, the accused confessed the allegations. They told the police that they mostly targeted lonely old women walking down the deserted areas. They used stolen bikes to commit the crimes.

Accused Miraj is a TV artist and has played minor roles in many serials like TMKOC, Thapki, Mere Angane Mein among others. He also works as a fitness trainer. He and his friend Vaibhav studied together in Junagadh. Currently, the accused Miraj was living in Mahada based in Andheri, Mumbai.

His friend Vaibhav along with whom he had committed several crimes is a builder. Both Miraj and Vaibhav who was already involved in chain snatching got into the habit of cricket betting. The betting addiction led them to lose around Rs 30 lakh. As they were unable to repay the huge amount, they chose the path of crime. The police is trying to track the jewelers to whom the accused sold their loot.

The makers of the show have disassociated themselves from the accused. They have also realeased a statement.

“We wish to clarify that the said actor is not a part of our show nor associated with our show in any meaningful manner. Our show comprises of twenty-six regular actors and Mr Miraj Vallabhdas Kapri mentioned is not one of them. We do not recollect when and if Mr Miraj Kapri acted in our show or what role he played. From time to time our show employs services of actors and extras to play minor roles. Over thirteen years since the show has been in existence we have employed services of hundreds of individuals and actors who had a fleeting or one time interaction. They cannot be termed as being associated with us. We wish to unequivocally place on record that we have no ongoing association with Mr. Miraj Kapri."

