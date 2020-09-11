Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka Opens up About Neck Surgery

TV actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who essays the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had to undergo a neck surgery on Monday. The actor was diagnosed with a lump in the neck, after which he was admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad.

In an Interview with ETimes TV, Ghanashyam said that he is feeling better now as he consumed some food after three days of surgery. The actor said that the first three days were tough, but now he is looking ahead in his life.

Talking about his surgery, the actor revealed that eight knots were removed from his neck. He was quoted as saying by TOI, "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega."

The actor has been advised to take rest for a month after getting discharged from the hospital. While he is looked after by his son and daughter, he also revealed that his co-actors from the TMKOC have also been keeping in touch with him and waiting for him to get back to the set. However, the actor will not be able to return to set before Navratri, owing to his health condition.

Nattu kaka is one of the most interesting characters of TMKOC. He has been loved by the audience for his superb comic timing. Earlier, the actor revealed that he has begun working at a very young age to get 3 rupees. There was a time when he had to take help from neighbours to run the house. The actor got the break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the age of 63.

TMKOC is one of the longest-running shows of television and has been entertaining people for 12 years.