Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka Dies Battling Cancer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka in the long running comedy show since its inception in 2008, has died on Sunday. He was aged 76.

Show producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the news on social media and wrote, “Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no longer with us." Nayak was battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. He was also shooting for the show on and off while undergoing treatment for his condition.

Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF— Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) October 3, 2021

Nayak was also part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot in May for some days when the crew had shifted to Daman amid Covid second wave and surge in cases. He was working with permission from his doctors who were monitoring his condition. The actor had developed a lump in his throat in September last year. He had also undergone surgery for the same. However, in April this year, he was diagnosed with knots in his throat and was undergoing chemotherapy since then. The news of his cancer was confirmed by his son Vikas.

In one of his last interviews, Ghanshyam had asserted that he wanted to shoot till his last breath and had absolutely no problem in learning and delivering dialogues.

Nattu Kaka was one of the most interesting characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was loved by the audience for his superb comic timing and chemistry with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Bagga (Tanmay Vekeria). Earlier, Nayak had also revealed that he had begun working at a very young age to earn money. There was a time when he had to take help from neighbours to run the house.

