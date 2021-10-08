Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka's Last Wish Fulfilled by Son

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s star cast and avid watchers received a major setback after Ghanshyam Nayak, who played one of the most popular characters of Nattu kaka, breathed his last on October 3. It was revealed that the actor was battling cancer. His demise has left his co-stars from the show and the fans heartbroken.

In the latest conversation with ETimes, one of the young members of the sitcom show, Samay Shah aka Gogi, remembered his evening walks with Nayak, the time he spent with him, and the late actor’s last wish.

Samay, who really enjoyed Nayak’s company, shared how they used to go on walks during breaks from the shoot. From talking about his struggling days when he had to work for Rs 2 and Rs 5, to stories revolving around ghosts and angels, Samay said that the late actor used to keep them entertained. Referring to him as a “very passionate person,” Samay revealed that Nayak had only one desire in life, and it was to die with make-up on. It was learned that his son actually did fulfill his wish and had called a make-up artist to do so.

Nayak was a part of the sitcom for the longest time and has also contributed to Indian cinema with some of his phenomenal performances in Hindi and Gujarati theatres and films. Talking about Nayak's passion for work, Samay informed that whenever Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan visited the sets of TMKOC, they would meet him very warmly. Nayak was predominantly addressed as Ranglo by people in the industry, and Samay shared the reason too. The legendary actor had essayed the character of Ranglo in one of the Gujarati plays. “He had such a great body of work, I feel I am too small to talk about it,” he said.

Samay further said that his passion for work was an inspiration and the entire star cast was shattered on learning about his demise. “I pray for his soul and I hope he is in a better place now,” he added.

